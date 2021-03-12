PWF to send at least two weightlifters to Uzbekistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) plans to send at least two weightlifters to Uzbekistan for the Asian Championship slated to be held in Tashkent from April 16-25.

“Yes it depends on resources. But we plan to field minimum two and maximum three weightlifters in the Tashkent event,” PWF secretary Amjad Amin Butt told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

The Tashkent event is also a qualifying event for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“Talha Talib and Nooh Dastgir Butt are our top weightlifters while we will pick if we are able to send the third one purely on the basis of rankings,” Butt said.

He hoped that his athletes will put in their best in the continental event.

He said that a coach cum manager will accompany the squad which is likely to fly out via Dubai on April 14.

Butt said that as per COVID regulations one test of the squad will be conducted 16 days before departure for Tashkent and the other three days before departure.

“Both need negative reports,” the official said.

“I don’t know exactly what the process of testing on arrival in Uzbekistan is,” the official said.

The weightlifters have trained on their own during the last few months. However a few days back the PWF assembled them in Lahore where they have been undergoing training under the wings of the federation. The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has been approached for the NOC for the tour.