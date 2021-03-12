Conway earns Black Caps ODI call-up against Bangladesh

WELLINGTON: In-form batsman Devon Conway was one of three new faces named Thursday in New Zealand’s squad for the upcoming one-day international series against Bangladesh.

South Africa-born Conway was rewarded for his outstanding Twenty20 displays, including an unbeaten 99 in the recent series victory over Australia.

Allrounder Daryl Mitchell and batter Will Young are the other ODI debutants in the 13-man squad.

New Zealand have not played ODI cricket since March last year, when their tour of Australia was cancelled after just one match due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham will captain the side, with regular skipper Kane Williamson sitting out the series to rest an injured elbow.

Coach Gary Stead said the long-term goal was preparing for the 2023 World Cup in India, with the aim of improving on their heartbreaking loss to England in the 2019 final.

“This series is a great opportunity to begin laying those foundations and formulating the type of team and game-plan we think can continue our impressive run in this format,” he said.

The three-match Bangladesh series begins in Dunedin on March 20.

New Zealand ODI squad: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young.