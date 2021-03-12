Remaining PSL matches in June: PCB

KARACHi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday said that it plans to hold the remaining HBL PSL 2021 matches in June in Karachi.

The Board announced this after holding a virtual session with the owners of the franchises on Thursday.

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the franchises, the PSL Governing Council, are aiming to reschedule the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League 6 matches in June 2021 in Karachi,” the PCB said.

“This was unanimously agreed by the six franchise owners and the PCB in a virtual meeting held on Thursday afternoon and after taking into consideration all factors relating to event organisation,” the Board said.

“June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s international commitments in March-April and late August-September,” it said.

“The remaining 20 matches in June are now being planned following the men’s national cricket team’s return from Zimbabwe on 13 May and before their departure for England on 26 June,” the Board said.

It added that the Board management will now look into the operational and logistical challenges and revert to the franchise owners and stakeholders.

The PSL was postponed last week after a bunch of players and officials tested positive for COVID-19.

As many as 14 matches had been held in the event.

The PCB has decided to outsource the management of the bio-secure bubble.

In June hot weather may become an issue but a franchise source said that the day match will begin at 4pm.