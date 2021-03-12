Inter-varsity athletics events unlikely after campus closure in Punjab

KARACHI: The Inter University Athletics Championships 2020-21, scheduled to be held in Islamabad and Sarghoda, respectively for boys and girls, from March 15-18, are likely to be postponed due to the third wave of COVID 19 in Punjab where the government has closed the educational institutions in seven cities, ‘The News’ learnt on Thursday.

The seven cities are Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that all educational institutions in seven cities of Punjab will close down from March 15 for two weeks, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Athletics sources said that the HEC authorities, who are responsible for organising all Inter University sports competitions, did not announce anything in this regard but due to prevailing situation and the directives of closing the all educational institutions it would not be possible to organise the event from March 15-18 in Islamabad and Sargodha.

The HEC authorities were not available for comment.

It has to be mentioned that other events of various disciplines of Inter University competitions are being organised without any hurdle in other provinces.

Meanwhile, the National Junior Athletics Championship 2020-21 is to be held in Peshawar later this month (March) or first week of April, but KP Athletics Association has not announced its schedule due to which there is confusion among athletes and their coaches.

They said that Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) should confirm the schedule so that they could continue their training keeping in mind that Ramadan is beginning form April 12.

The athletics sources said that due to the COVID-19, sports activities have been severely affected. National senior and junior athletics championships have been due for one year.