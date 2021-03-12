Hope century leads Windies to dominant victory

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: Shai Hope marked his return to West Indies duty with an assured hundred in guiding his team to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

On a day when Sri Lankan opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka became just the eighth player in more than 50 years of ODI cricket to be dismissed obstructing the field, Hope returned to his best form with an innings of 110.

It was his tenth century in this format of the game, to ensure that the tourists’ total of 232 all out was overhauled comfortably.

Dropped from the West Indies team following a wretched tour of England last July, Hope’s only real discomfort across 133 deliveries in which he stroked 12 fours and one six was the pace of Dushmantha Chameera, who struck the elegant batsman on the helmet when 20 runs short of three figures.

“I just had patience and trusted my ability,” said Hope after receiving the Man of the Match award.

“I made sure I negated the threat they threw at us. (Wanindu) Hasaranga was the main threat and I thought we played him well.”

Chameera was Sri Lanka’s lone wicket-taker, eventually breaching the defence of Hope after earlier ending an opening stand of 143 when he yorked Evin Lewis, whose innings of 65 occupied 90 deliveries and was decorated with four fours and two sixes.

Hasaranga bowled a miserly ten-over spell but could not get the wickets needed to keep his team in the hunt.

Earlier, Sri Lanka subsided from a promising start with Gunathilaka’s demise making the headlines.

Seeking to regain his ground at the non-striker’s end in turning down an opportunity for a single in the 22nd over off the bowling of home captain Kieron Pollard, Gunathilaka, who was moving backwards, kicked the ball out of the path of Pollard who was attempting to effect a run out.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka

D. Gunathilaka obstructing the field 55

D. Karunaratne c and b Pollard 52

P. Nissanka run out 8

A. Mathews run out 5

D. Chandimal c sub (Walsh) b Allen 12

A. Bandara c Hosein b Holder 50

K. Mendis c Allen b Mohammed 9

W. Hasaranga c Holder b Mohammed 3

D. Chameera c Hope b Holder 8

L. Sandakan not out 16

N. Pradeep c Shepherd b Joseph 1

Extras (lb5, w8) 13

Total (all out, 49 overs) 232

Fall: 1-105 (Karunaratne), 2-112 (Gunathilaka), 3-119 (Mathews), 4-126 (Nissanka), 5-151 (Chandimal), 6-183 (Mendis), 7-189 (Hasaranga), 8-207 (Chameera), 9-224 (Bandara), 10-232 (Pradeep)

Bowling: A. Joseph 10-0-49-1 (2w), J. Holder 10-1-39-2 (2w), A. Hosein 8-0-44-0 (2w), R. Shepherd 5-0-30-0, J. Mohammed 4-1-12-2, K. Pollard 5-0-15-1 (2w), F. Allen 7-0-38-1

West Indies

E. Lewis b Chameera 65

S. Hope b Chameera 110

D. Bravo not out 37

J. Mohammed not out 13

Extras (lb3, nb3, w5) 11

Total (2 wkts, 47 overs) 236

Fall: 1-143 (Lewis), 2-215 (Hope)

Did not bat: N. Pooran, K. Pollard, J. Holder, F. Allen, R. Shepherd. A. Joseph, A. Hosein

Bowling: N. Pradeep 8-1-46-0 (1w), D. Chameera 10-0-50-2 (1nb), K. Mendis 3-0-21-0 (1w), W. Hasaranga 10-1-26-0 (1nb), D. Gunathilaka 5-0-25-0, L. Sandakan 10-0-57-0 (1w, 1nb), A. Bandara 1-0-8-0

Result: West Indies won by eight wickets

Man of the Match: Shai Hope (WI)

Umpires: Joel Wilson and Gregory Brathwaite (WI)