SPB facilitates industrial imports

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to waive cash margin restrictions on the import of certain products to facilitate the industrial sector, a circular said on Thursday.

Based on the representations of industries and other relevant stakeholders, the central bank decided to waive the condition of a 100 percent cash margin requirement on the import of 11 items.

The cash margin condition has been waived on cartons, boxes, cases, corrugated paper, condensers, evaporators, parts for hold wash machines, etc.

“Banks are further clarified that cash margin requirement will not be applicable on the imports

made under HS Code 87021090 (Others) by Category-A and Category-B investors as defined in the Automotive Development Policy, 2016-2021,” the circular added.