Lucky Cement’s Iraq facility starts production

KARACHI: Lucky Cement’s greenfield production facility in Samawah, Iraq with a capacity of 1.2 million tons/annum commenced its commercial operations with effect from March 10, 2021, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

The facility is a joint venture between Lucky Cement and Al-Shamookh group of Iraq.

Consequent to this addition, Lucky Cement’s overseas cement capacity now stands at 4.12MTPA, including cement grinding plant in Basra, Iraq (1.74MTPA); fully integrated cement plant in the Democratic Republic of Congo (1.18MTPA) and a fully-integrated cement plant in Samawah, Iraq having the capacity of 1.20MTPA.

Keeping in view the growing demand of cement in central and northern Iraq, Lucky Cement in 2019 decided to further invest in setting up a grinding unit in addition to existing clinker production.

According to a company report, kiln was fired in the first week of January 2021 and trial production commenced on January 15, 2021.

“Despite the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, the project has successfully achieved its milestones on time.”

Keeping pace with the increasing demand in the domestic cement industry, on the back of revival of economic activity and the uptick in construction projects, including retail level projects, as well as mega infrastructure development projects, Lucky Cement has decided to enhance its cement production capacity at its Pezu Plant by 3.15 million tons/annum.

The total project cost for the expansion will be finalised after the conclusion of negotiations with the suppliers and contractors.