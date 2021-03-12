PCJCCI seeks incentives package

LAHORE: Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has urged the government for developing an incentives package to encourage rapid growth of the manufacturing sector and to meet its target of creating 50 million jobs in the country, a statement said on Thursday.

Addressing a think tank session at Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry premises, its President S M Naveed said that the economy should grow between 3 percent and 8 percent annually to be able to employ youth, while the investment rate should remain at 30 percent.

The development of the services sector is beneficial to the economy, only if it pays fair taxes, otherwise the sector creates few jobs and has little impact on the life of the common man, he added.

Munir emphasised expanding the ambit of the taxpayers rather than increasing the tax burden on the existing taxpayers.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed said that currently, the investment rate is around 19 percent only so we should seek help from the Chinese roadmap to achieve economic prosperity on a fast track basis in the country, as China had attained an investment rate of up to 38 percent in record time.

Further, Pakistan could achieve similar success by introducing business-friendly policies coupled with the lowest possible cost of doing business.