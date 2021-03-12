Gold rates up Rs2,900/tola

KARACHI: Bullion prices in the local market rose Rs2,900/tola to Rs106,700/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs2,486 to Rs91,478, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $24 to $1,736/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates also increased Rs50 to Rs1,370/tola. The price of 10 grams silver rose Rs42.87 to Rs1,174.55, it added.