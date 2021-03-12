‘Natural disasters reducing livestock in Badin’

HYDERABAD: The livestock population in the coastal belt of Badin district is on the decline because of frequent natural disasters, local farmers said on Thursday.

Badin, once considered prosperous in terms of producing a variety of food and cash crops, has now been declared a disaster-prone area, as it is experiencing floods, cyclones, and droughts.

These views were expressed at a workshop for community livestock extension workers (CLEW), organised by the Laar Humanitarian Development Programme (LHDP) at the Sindh Agriculture University.

The workshop aimed at producing trained workers to help farmers in difficult times and in saving their animals.

Akbar Qambrani, a community activist said besides natural disasters, the people residing close to faulty Left Bank Outfall Drainage (LBOD) always experience manmade adversity during the monsoon seasons.

During the monsoon season, LBOD carries water from its long route to the sea, the high tides push the water back, causing breaches to the mega drainage system. The breaches always inundate wide agricultural areas, causing destruction and displacement of the communities.

Qambrani said that the sea intrusion has also destroyed fertile lands, compelling people to migrate to safer places. In this situation, the farmers face problems not only in keeping their livestock alive but also feeding their families.

Manzoor Nohrio, another community farmer, said that frequent natural disasters kill animals, the main source of livelihood for coastal communities. After seeing destruction and displacement most of the families have sold out their remaining assets (animals) for survival. The participants hailing from different villages said a major chunk of fertile land has turned into barren land due to disasters, where agriculture farmers are fighting for their survival. Iqbal Haider, a leading LHDP, urged CLEW to serve in their areas. Livestock extension workers can be a major source to cure animals in difficult times, he added. “I have witnessed floods due to breaches in LBOD, which has caused a loss of animals, agriculture crops and damaging infrastructure,” he added.