Rupee edges higher

KARACHI: The rupee edged higher against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 157.09 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 157.13.

In the open market, the local unit remained unchanged at 157.25 versus the greenback.

Dealers said the rupee remained stable due to matching demand and supply of dollars in the market.

“Today, the importers’ demand was there, but inflows were sufficient to meet that demand,” a currency dealer said.

“Market players were concerned about the declining trend in the local equity market, the expectation of increasing inflation, rising bond yields and ongoing political heat in the country.”

The fear of a coronavirus outbreak is also affecting the traders’ sentiment, dealers said.

They said increased dollar inflows in the form of remittances from Pakistanis abroad and Roshan Digital Account, official inflows, and export proceeds have helped the local unit remain stable against the greenback.

“I think the rupee will maintain its stable trend in the near-term. If the supply of the greenback increased the rupee will make slight gains against the dollar. The rupee is likely to touch 156 levels during the next week,” he added.