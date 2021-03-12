Neglected seaports

This refers to the news report ‘Ships that never sailed’ (March 9). It is true that high costs associated with maritime trade marginalise our exports and increase the cost of imported goods in the domestic market – some port charges are levied even when importers and exporters are not at fault. At times, the charges increase due to delays in port clearance, which are due to congestion or dispute with the customs authorities. The Karachi port was the cheapest in the region until the Qasim port started its operations in the 1980s. In order to divert some traffic to the Qasim port and enable it to break even, shipping charges of the Karachi port were doubled. The huge surplus earned was squandered on the construction of intersections in the Clifton area and wasn’t used for infrastructure development. The congestion at the Karachi port is due to the insistence of the customs authorities to check cargoes at port berths. Experts had suggested the establishment of container freight stations away from the port where stuffing/de-stuffing of containers and customs checking could be done without any hindrance to the port’s operations, but no serious thought has been given to this suggestion. The government is also trying to develop the Gwadar port which is not a viable option. On the other hand, Karachi has the greater potential to be developed as a regional port bigger than Dubai’s, but its development been neglected. More than 100 berths can be built in western backwaters without much capital expenditure, but the space is being misused for miscellaneous purposes.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad