close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 12, 2021

Street crimes

Newspost

 
March 12, 2021

The number of mobile snatching incidents and other street crimes are increasing in Peshawar’s Hayatabad neighbourhood at a fast pace. Residents are quite worried and live in the state of constant fear. Every other day, a case of mobile snatching is reported in the area. The police are requested to take strict measures to deal with this issue and provide security to people.

Mohammad Shahaan

Peshawar

Latest News

More From Newspost