The number of mobile snatching incidents and other street crimes are increasing in Peshawar’s Hayatabad neighbourhood at a fast pace. Residents are quite worried and live in the state of constant fear. Every other day, a case of mobile snatching is reported in the area. The police are requested to take strict measures to deal with this issue and provide security to people.
Mohammad Shahaan
Peshawar