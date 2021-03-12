Covid campaign

Covid cases are rising in the country, with positivity having gone up to 5.35 percent. Two thousand cases were reported on Thursday for the first time since the end of January. All this is happening as the country enters the vaccination phase of the crippling pandemic that has taken so many lives across the world. Unfortunately, the general hesitation among people to use the vaccine – spurred no doubt by the near-ridiculous fake news doing the rounds on social media – and the level of confusion regarding the how, when, what of vaccination will be real hindrances to an effective vaccination drive. This will just lead to the risk of more cases appearing and fewer people being rendered immune to the disease. At present, the number of active cases in the country stands at over 17,600. There has also been an average of over 40 deaths during the past few days. Doctors report ICUs are filling up again and they are struggling to cope with the problem.

What is urgently required is a mass awareness campaign regarding vaccination. The electronic media, the civil society, doctors' and nurses' associations – everyone – must be taken on board a well-thought-out campaign to introduce the vaccines, encourage compliance, and bust some disturbing myths and false rumours. What can be better than a common citizen seeing the country's top leaders – in politics or entertainment or other fields – roll up their sleeves and get their first shot of the vaccine. The power of celebrity or fame or influence must be used to ensure Pakistanis are vaccinated. Meanwhile, the government also needs to perhaps set out an FAQ sheet – because vaccine questions are many and till now we have not had luck with too many answers from the official end.

The reason all this is necessary is because there has been some lag in the country's vaccination process. For example, apparently a vaccination centre in Islamabad saw some confusion when too many people appear to have received the message to arrive at the centre. Many elderly people were forced to return home, in some cases from long distances away, without the shot they had come to seek. In other cities as well there is a great deal of confusion. While schools in seven cities of Punjab and Peshawar have been closed, Sindh schools for the moment remain open. The Sindh government has said it will act if there is a rise in coronavirus cases in any city and for the moment is attempting to avoid disrupting education for children. Across the country, the NCOC has also taken other measures, such as retaining the ban on indoor marriages and ordering the closure of amusement parks by 6pm. But we wonder if this is enough and if anything can be achieved, until more focus is placed on making sure the vaccine reaches the maximum number of people.