By-poll on Vawda seat on April 29

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday that the bye-election on National Assembly constituency NA-249, Karachi West-II, will be held on April 29. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Faisal Vawda.

According to the ECP notification, the public notice will be issued by the returning officer (RO) on March 12, while the nomination papers will be accepted from March 13 to March 17. Names of the nominated candidates will be notified on March 18 and the last scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 25.

The last date for filing of appeals against the decisions of the RO for rejecting or accepting the nomination papers is March 29, and the Appellate Tribunal will announce decision on appeals by April 5.

Revised list of candidates will be notified on April 6, and withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates will be made on April 7. Election symbols will be allotted to contesting candidates on April 8.