Daily Covid cases cross 2,000-mark in Pakistan

KARACHI: With the steady increase in coronavirus cases in Pakistan during the past few weeks, the positivity rate shot up to 5.36 per cent, with daily cases in the country crossing the 2,000-mark for the first time since January 29 on Thursday.

According to the latest update of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), another 53 deaths from coronavirus were reported, while 2,258 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours.

About 42,164 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 2,258 people tested positive. The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has risen to 13,377, whereas the total number of cases has climbed to 597,497.

The number of active cases across the country stood at 17,627 as of Thursday. About 1,277 patients recovered from the virus across the country during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 566,493.

The alarming surge in virus cases was reported after the government decided to loosen some coronavirus restrictions last month. Authorities had taken the decision after carefully reviewing existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or measures to treat Covid-19 other than medical treatment). However, due to fears of a third wave of coronavirus, the government decided to put most of the restrictions back in place after a NCOC meeting the other day.