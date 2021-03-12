Road repair

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
IJ Principal Road is one of the busiest roads in Islamabad and connects the city to Rawalpindi. Even though the higher authorities have been planning to construct a link road and expressway, they haven’t paid any attention to the repair work of this important road, which is used by heavy vehicles.
The authorities should pay attention to this matter and take timely steps to repair/rebuild the road.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi