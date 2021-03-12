While Europe has long stood for liberal, democratic and progressive values, we are seeing a rapid change, notably over the past decade or so. While most would agree that forcing a woman into a particular kind of clothing is reprehensible and a violation of her rights, taking clothing off a woman is equally evil. Women and girls everywhere in the world must have the right to choose their clothing and decide what to wear based on their personal feelings and religious or political leanings. No other person, no government and no committee has the right to snatch away this right from them.

The latest country to impose what is being called the ‘burqa ban’ – although there is no direct reference to Muslim women in the legislature – is Switzerland, where in a referendum 51 percent of people voted in favour of a ban on the full face covering or ‘niqab’ while 48 percent opposed the ban. Switzerland has periodic referendums under its rule, which allow people to make direct choices about matters of how they live and other factors which affect governance and other facets of society. The ban was promoted and campaigned for by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, while the ruling government party opposed the idea. Certainly, it seems unnecessary and will only add to the deepening alienation among Muslims across Europe. In Switzerland, where 8.6 million Muslims live, only a very small percentage wear the ‘burqa’ with most of the Muslims coming from Turkey and European nations such as Bosnia and Kosovo.

The ban on the burqa and the ‘niqab’ or the full face covering for women has been debated over the past few years in more European countries. In 2016, the Netherlands imposed a ban while in 2018 the first woman in Denmark was fined for wearing the ‘niqab’ in a public place. France in 2009 became the first country to impose a ban on the full face covering for women, terming it a security risk. Since then, other countries have followed suit. Europeans really need to rethink their ideas about the whole question. The principle of the freedom to choose what to wear must come above all else. There is no reason to believe that the ‘burqa’ presents a security risk. There is a need to understand that increased Islamophobia will in turn only increase the possibility of extremist groups taking advantage of this and moving towards more means to divide people.