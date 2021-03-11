Fake saint kills young boy in Taxila

TAXILA: A 16-year boy was brutally killed by a fake saint (peer) at the shrine of Bal Sharif in Khurrum Paracha union council in the limits of police station Taxila here Wednesday.

Taxila police claimed to have arrested two suspects and investigation is under way. Heirs of slain boy put the dead body at Taxila Chowk and protested the killing of innocent boy. They refused to disperse without visit of MPA Ammar Saddique Khan who came and ensured the earliest arrest of culprits. Heirs of the slain told media that Nasir, 16, was missing for the last two days, adding that we could not find him anywhere.