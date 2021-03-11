close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

Speeding truck hits girl student to death in Gulberg

Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

LAHORE: A 22-year-old girl student was hit to death by a speeding truck Wednesday. The victim identified as Laiba was going with her brother on a motorcycle to her college in Gulberg and as they reached MM Alam Road, a speeding truck of a private company hit them. They fell down and sustained injuries. They were shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced Laiba as brought dead. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family for burial after completion of legal formalities.

