FATF silence on India’s terror-financing

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, has written a letter to the Financial Action

Task Force, President, Dr Marcus Pleyer, expressing his gratitude for his commitment that India would be assessed under the same rules soon. Senator Rehman Malik pleaded to remove Pakistan from the FATF’s grey list as it was badly affecting the country’s economy. He termed the FATF’s recent decision of keeping Pakistan on the grey list for another four months as highly discriminatory and a conspiracy of inimical countries.

He made the letter public, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday and said it was his national duty to write to FATF’s president to convey his and the nation’s reservations.