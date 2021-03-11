COVID-19: Vaccine administered to senior citizens

MULTAN: The Punjab government Wednesday started administering coronavirus vaccine doses to people over 60 years of age at in Multan division and south Punjab districts. In the Multan division the authorities have established twenty centres for the purpose. Talking to reporters, health officials said 20 vaccination centres had been established in Multan division, including eight centres in Mulan district, six in Multan city and one each in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala. In Multan city the vaccination centers are established at Muhamamd Shahbaz Sharif DHQ hospital, Nishtar Hospital, Multan Institute of Cardiology and Nishtar Institute of Dentistry Dental. The Multan district has received 5,850 coronavirus vaccine doses and more stock is expected to reach soon. Four vaccination centres are established in Khanewal district at Khanewal city government degree college for boys, Mian Channu council, Jehania Degree College and old AC office near Town Hall Kabirwala. The district has received 3,160 doses of coronavirus vaccine. Five corona vaccination centers are established in Lodhran district at DHQ Hospital Lodhran, THQ hospital Kahror Pacca, THQ Hospital Dunyapur, District Sports Complex Lodhran and Govt Degree College For Boys Kehror Pacca. Three mass vaccination centres are established in Vehari district at Vehari Gymnasium, Mailsi Gymnasium and Burewala. The district has received 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The Punjab government has directed to establish large scale vaccination centres for vaccination of senior citizens. Screening desks and data entry counters will be set up in the vaccination centres. It has also been directed to make alternative arrangements for storage of vaccines and uninterrupted power supply, the officials said. Meanwhile, on the directives of Acting Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisarani, all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the district have mobilizsd. City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khawaja Umair Mahmood visited Nishtar Hospital and DHQ Hospital the other day. MS Dr Muhammad Amjad Rao also accompanied him. Talking to reporters, the AC said screening rooms, vaccination rooms and observation rooms were established in both the hospitals and arrangements have been made for coronavirus vaccination of all senior citizens. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shujaabad Muhammad Zubair visited THQ Hospital and inspected the coronavirus vaccination centre.

Preparation for 5-day anti-polio drive underway: Preparations for a five-day abti-polio campaign in Multan district were underway. The anti-polio drive will start from March 29 upto April 2. In this regard acting Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qamar Zaman Qaisarani chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the anti-polio drive. Addressing the meeting, Qaisarani said special attention should be paid to the training of anti-polio workers and a workable micro plan should also be prepared. He said all the Assistant Commissioners of the district should hold a meeting to make the micro plan a success while Patwaris should also play their role for the success of the anti-polio drive at the level of Mouza. The meeting was told that a training schedule for polio workers had been prepared and more than 900,000 children in the district would be vaccinated against polio by 2,408 anti-polio teams to make the campaign a success and 476 area in-charges and 140 UCMOs will be appointed as well.