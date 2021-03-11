Women urged to play role for country’s uplift

KASUR: DC Asia Gul Wednesday urged women to play their role in the development of the country. Addressing a ceremony, the DC said no society could develop without the participation of women in national uplift. The DC was also awarded a gold medal by the organisers of National Women's Law Conference held in Karachi the other day in acknowledgement of her exemplary role in women’s rights and laws.

The DC said to pursue the vision of PM Imran Khan several steps were underway to empower women in society. She said for the development of a society the women’s participation in all affairs of the society were essential. The DC said the strength of women in education, medical, army and other institutions in the country was a very encouraging sign. She said nation salutes performance of women who are performing tremendously at regional, national and international levels in business, administration, education, health and other fields. She said during COVID-19 epidemic the women are in the forefront to confront the fatal virus.