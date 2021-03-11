close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

ACE arrests patwari

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Wednesday arrested a patwari on charges of received bribe from a citizen. M Imran submitted an application with the ACE stating that patwari Muhammad Mushtaq was demanding Rs 20,000 from him to transfer his property case. The ACE Sialkot team arrested the patwari and recovered the currency notes from his possession.

Latest News

More From Pakistan