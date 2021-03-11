ACE arrests patwari

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Wednesday arrested a patwari on charges of received bribe from a citizen. M Imran submitted an application with the ACE stating that patwari Muhammad Mushtaq was demanding Rs 20,000 from him to transfer his property case. The ACE Sialkot team arrested the patwari and recovered the currency notes from his possession.