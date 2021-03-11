‘Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on 14th’

FAISALABAD: Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro said the Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated with enthusiasm in the province on March 14.

Presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner Office to review the arrangements in connection with the day here Wednesday, the minister urged for celebrating the day in a traditional manner and directed for arranging colorful programmes for the public.

Commissioner Saqib Manan, Local Government Director Mian Aftab Ahmed, Director Arts Council and others attended the meeting.

The minister said all parliamentarians should be invited in the celebrations and also directed for advertising to celebrate the day besides displaying manners at important crossings and public places.

The minister was told that arrangements had been finalised to celebrate the day in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts.

Six illegal colonies sealed: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six illegal housing colonies and demolished structures on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team sealed Lyallpur City, Haq Bahu Colony, Ahmed Din Valley, Gulshan Tarar Town, additional locality Umar Town and additional locality Ahmed Din Valley.

The team sealed the offices and demolished structures in the colonies.

6,000 saplings to be planted in Jinnah Garden: PHA: The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad will plant 6,000 saplings in Jinnah Garden under Akira Miyawaki technique, said PHA Director General Asima Ejaz Cheema.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, she said Akira Miyawaki was a Japanese botanist who concluded in his research that before planting trees or shrubs in any place, the place should be researched to assess climate, ecological conditions and what kind of plants were suitable.

He also researched on better growth of natural vegetables and discovered varieties which could get better growth in the shortest period of time, she told.

She said the PHA was also inspired by the method of Japanese Botanist Akira Miyawaki. In Bagh-e-Jinnah, 6,000 saplings would be planted on an area of 4-Kanal, she added.

These trees would include papaya, mango, kachnar, arjuna and various other types, she informed.

She said the PHA had also conducted a survey in which 20 sites of public parks had been identified across the city to plant maximum trees. She also urged people to take part in the tree plantation campaign and said everyone should plant at least one plant not only for himself but also for his family so that environmental pollution could be eliminated once for all.