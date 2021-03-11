UAE, Israel decide quarantine-free travel corridor

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel have discussed to establish a quarantine-free travel corridor for their nationals, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday. The quarantine-free travel corridor, which would apply to passengers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, would facilitate travel for commercial, tourism, and official purposes. The two countries aimed to finalise the implementation of the agreement in April 2021. The meetings between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs are currently underway to negotiate the terms and conditions of the agreement. “As the two countries leading the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, the UAE and Israel expressed their shared commitment to ending the pandemic through widespread, effective vaccination and coordination between the countries,” the statement added. The two sides affirmed that the establishment of a quarantine-free travel corridor between the UAE and Israel would increase the level of bilateral exchange in the wake of the historic ‘Abraham Accords Peace Agreement’ and create additional opportunities to reinforce economic and people-to-people ties.