‘SBP introducing latest technology to speed up service delivery’

GUJRANWALA: State Bank of Pakistan Gujranwala Chief Manager Muhammad Waheed Akhtar Wednesday said the bank is introducing latest technology to speed up its service delivery and save precious time and energy of customers. Chairing a awareness session of the SBP Gujranwala on “End-to-End Digitalization on FX cases”, Waheed said the SBP was a supreme authority for handling Pakistani currency affairs. It is also dealing with foreign exchange affairs through its 16 operational offices, he maintained. Shakeel Muhammad Paracha, Head Foreign Exchange Operations Department (FEOD) SBP BSC head office and Ahsan Waqas Senior Joint Director Exchange Policy Department (EPD) SBP head office joined the session through zoom. Paracha said the SBP had introduced a digital regulatory approval system for Foreign Exchange on March 24, 2020 to facilitate the stakeholders especially exporters and importers.