Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Zia of Jang Group passes away

KARACHI: Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Zia, the HR and administration director of the Jang Group, passed away after a brief illness here on Wednesday. He was 68.

Zia was under treatment at a private hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19 last month. According to his colleagues, Dr Zia had been recovering from the virus, but since Tuesday night he had a multiple organ failure that caused his death.

His funeral was offered at the Baitul Islam Mosque in Defence Housing Authority and was later buried in the Gizri graveyard.

Having vast experience in the fields of banking and corporate management, he was associated with the Jang Group for the past 15 years. During his stint with the organisation, he served at many critical positions.

The management and employees of the group have expressed their deepest remorse on the demise of Dr Zia. They have expressed paid rich tribute to the departed soul for making and implementing policies for the benefit of the organisation and its workers.

Meanwhile, Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Zia. Worker unions of The News and Jang in a statement paid homage to the services of Dr Zia for the Jang Group and said that he will always be remembered. Meanwhile, Quran-Khuwani was held in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi offices in which a large number of workers of Jang Group participated and prayed for the departed soul.