Thu Mar 11, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

Mujahid pays farewell call on Gen Nadeem

National

Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, chief of air staff (CAS), paid a farewell call on General Nadeem Raza, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at the Joint Staff Headquarters here on Wednesday.

The chairman JCSC thanked the CAS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career. Mujahid will retire on March 18.

