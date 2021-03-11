Mujahid pays farewell call on Gen Nadeem

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, chief of air staff (CAS), paid a farewell call on General Nadeem Raza, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at the Joint Staff Headquarters here on Wednesday.
The chairman JCSC thanked the CAS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career. Mujahid will retire on March 18.