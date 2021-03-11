Speeding truck hits girl student to death in Gulberg

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 22-year-old girl student was hit to death by a speeding truck Wednesday.
The victim identified as Laiba was going with her brother on a motorcycle to her college in Gulberg and as they reached MM Alam Road, a speeding truck of a private company hit them. They fell down and sustained injuries. They were shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced Laiba as brought dead. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family for burial after completion of legal formalities.