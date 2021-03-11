ECP may hear ex-PTI leader’s plea on 16th

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan will most likely hear the complaint filed by foreign funding case petitioner Akbar S Babar on March 16 about secrecy of foreign funding scrutiny of the PTI.

In this connection, a notice has been served on the complainant and petitioner of foreign funding case Akbar S. Babar to appear in person or through his lawyer Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah. Filed on Feb 24, Akbar S. Babar in his complaint had challenged the decision of the Scrutiny Committee to keep PTI financial documents before the committee secret, including the mostly concealed 23 PTI bank statements revealed on the SBP instructions.

The secret bank accounts were allegedly operated by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other top PTI leadership. The Scrutiny Committee claims that the documents cannot be shared with the petitioner, as the respondent (PTI) objects to it.

Through the complaint, he also demands that access to the PTI documents is a right of the petitioner “in the light of Article 5(4) of the Political Parties Order, 2002 as well as Section 203(5) of the Election Act, 2017.”

He challenges the secrecy order of the Scrutiny Committee and terms it illegal and unlawful as he says there is no provision in law, or any legal, equitable or judicious basis for keeping secret as well as the dictates of Articles 4 and 10-A of the Constitution.

The Scrutiny Committee also met Wednesday to review Babar's application to requisition the accounts of four PTI employees who were authorised by the six-member PTI finance board in July 2011 to receive donations in their personal accounts from Pakistan and abroad.

Sources said that the petitioner's lawyer Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah assisted by Badar Iqbal Chaudhry urged the committee to seek SBP's assistance in requisitioning the private bank accounts of four PTI employees authorized by the six-member PTI finance board in July 2011 to collect donations from Pakistan and abroad.

He urged that the serving PTI Central finance secretary had admitted in an interview that funds were received to private bank accounts of PTI employees from the UAE. However, there is no documentation of these funds as already acknowledged by the PTI counsel for the record before the Committee. He said now that the PTI had accepted that front accounts of PTI employees were used to collect donations from Pakistan and abroad that has not been declared before the committee, it is imperative that the SBP be requested to requisition the private bank accounts of PTI employees to ascertain the full scale of the illegal funding.

Babar also filed a separate application to summon the PTI central finance secretary, who had admitted on record that funds were transferred to private bank accounts of PTI employees through money changer from the UAE.

Shah informed the committee that the PTI central finance secretary has yet to disown his statement while the PTI lawyer in a written response before the Scrutiny Committee has disowned PTI central finance secretary's admission of receiving funds to PTI employees’ personal bank accounts. He said the matter is pending with the ECP without any investigation.

He strongly opposed the seeking details of private accounts of PTI employees through the SBP. He said the PTI has committed no violation of law, as all the donations received by the PTI employees were duly deposited with the authorised PTI accounts.

The committee adjourned hearing until March 18 once again without announcing a decision.

Talking to the media, Babar said that the PTI foreign funding case is a living testament to the flawed justice system that seems helpless against the powerful. For over six years, despite the evidence, he has been made to run from pillar to post for doing his national duty.