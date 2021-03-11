Sports gala inaugurated at ICU

PESHAWAR: Speakers at the first Irfanullah Marwat (late) Sports Gala at the Islamia College University (ICU) paid glowing tributes to the former director sports of the university.

The sports event was inaugurated here on Wednesday. Secretary Higher Education Mohammad Daud Khan was the chief guest.

Islamia College University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jehan Bakht, Director Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, former world squash champion Qamar Zaman and others addressed the gathering.

The speakers said the Islamia College earned a good name for the country in the world.

They said that the college during its 108-year long history produced the best doctors, engineers, scientists and great academicians, who earned a great name in their respective fields across the globe.

Simultaneously, it produced great players in all the games. Even currently some students of the university like Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and others are part of the Pakistan cricket team.

Majority of the Afghan cricket players have also remained students of this institution, Ali Hoti said.

Hockey has remained the most favourite game of the college and some all times great players of the game got their education and training at the Islamia College, he added.