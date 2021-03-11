close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

Slapping a lady constable: PML-N MPA, six other women booked

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

LAHORE: Islampura police registered a case against PML-N MPA Tanveer Bibi and six unidentified women.

The case was registered on the complaint of a lady constable Anam Fatima. Lady constable barred MPA Tanveer Bibi from entering the NAB court, upon she slapped the lady constable and her accomplices manhandled her and her colleague.

Latest News

More From Pakistan