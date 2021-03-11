Gilani to become chairman Senate: Azma

LAHORE: Yousaf Raza Gillani will become the chairman Senate despite all odds.

PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari claimed this in a statement issued here on Wednesday. She said no matter how hard the government tries, Gillani will become chairman Senate. “An honest person sitting in Islamabad has stolen Rs 1,000 billion of the nation in sugar, wheat, petrol and medicine scandals,” she said, adding that the other honest man sitting in Lahore has handed over Punjab to his front men.

She said Usman Buzdar is still using the name of Shahbaz Sharif to introduce himself. A person who has no identity of his own has been imposed on a province with a population of 110 million, she stated. Inflation, unemployment and corruption will continue to rise in Punjab while Usman Buzdar has formed his own group of 32 MPA so that Imran Khan can’t remove him.