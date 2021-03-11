Labourer killed, 4 injured in mine collapse

TAKHTBHAI: A labourer was killed and four others sustained serious injuries when a chromite mine collapsed in Purana Heroshah area in Dargai tehsil on Wednesday.

Locals said that five labourers identified as Gul Ali Shah, Riazuddin, Ihsanullah, Abdur Rahman and Saddam Hussain, residents of the Shangla district, were working at the chromite mine in Soray in Purana Heroshah area when all of a sudden the quarry caved in.

As a result, all the five workers buried alive inside the chromite tunnel. The teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Gul Ali Shah and rescued the four other labourers in injured condition.

The injured labourers were shifted to the Dargai Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

The body of Gul Ali Shah was sent to his native village in Shangla. Soon after the incident, Member Provincial Assembly Pir Mussavir Khan Ghazi, Dargai Assistant Commissioner, Mohibullah Khan and others reached the hospital and inquired after the health of the injured labourers.

They asked the doctors to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured workers.