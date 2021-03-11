close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
Nayyar’s son, two others injured in shootout

ISLAMABAD: At least three people, including the son of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Senator Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, got injured in a shootout incident in Islamabad during a jirga.

According to police, the firing incident was reported during a jirga in House No 164, Street 15, Sector E-7 of Islamabad resulting in injuries to three people.

Jarar Bukhari, son of Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, sustained injuries along with two others identified as Malik Mateen son of Makil Mubeen and another in the incident. The police shifted Malik Mateen to the Poly Clinic and Jarrar Bokhari to PIMS hospital for treatment.

