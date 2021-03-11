Corona vaccination of elderly people launched

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday launched a coronavirus vaccination drive for the general public, starting with older people, as it grapples with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among its 220 million people — even among health workers.

The drive will begin with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan said.

According to a survey released last week, nearly half of the healthcare staff had concerns over China’s Sinopharm vaccine, which is the only one available in Pakistan for now.

The poll of 555 medical workers conducted by Gallup Pakistan and a physicians’ association between February 12 and February 20 found that many health workers would prefer other vaccines over Chinese-made ones.

Pakistan distributed 504,400 Sinopharm vaccine doses to provincial authorities by February 20, and 230,000 front-line health workers had received a shot by Friday, Dr Sultan said.

One woman, Nilofar Minhas, 65, was happy to get her shot in the city of Karachi.

“I’m now secured against the disease,” she said.

Pakistan has recorded 595,239 coronavirus cases and more than 13,000 deaths, with 1,786 infections and 43 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan has not secured any supplies from vaccine manufacturers and is largely depending on the GAVI/WHO COVAX initiative for poorer nations and donations from old ally China.

Authorities have opened up almost all sectors of society, but on Wednesday reversed a decision to allow large indoor gatherings like cinemas, theatres, and marriage halls.