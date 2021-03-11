close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
March 11, 2021

Massive plantation drive at NUST

National

 
March 11, 2021

Islamabad: National University of Sciences & Technology embraced the pleasant change in weather by kicking off a massive plantation drive at its main campus here. Maj Gen (r) Jahangir Khan, NUST Pro-Rector Planning & Resources, inaugurated the campaign by planting a Citrus tree. He was flanked by an overwhelming number of students, faculty and university officials, who together planted over 400 tree saplings of citrus, fig, loquat, pine and olive at the area earmarked for this year’s campaign.

