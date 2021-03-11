Courts silent over govt corruption, alleges Abbasi

LAHORE: The courts that had de-seated an elected prime minister by taking a suo moto are silent today against the corruption of Imran Khan and his government.

This was stated by former prime minister and PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while talking to media outside the judicial complex here on Wednesday. PML-N leader Ata Tarar was also present. Abbasi said that today the nation and the PDM were asking as to why the ongoing corruption of the present government was being ignored by the courts.

“Be it the sugar, flour, LNG scandals, no action has been taken by anyone against the beneficiaries of these scandals,” he said. He said that despite the work being done contrary to the promises of the ISPR DG, the PDM had won. He said accountability bodies and courts were silent against the corruption of the government but the PDM had decided to highlight wrongdoing as well as to fight the system.

Referring to the case of the PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, the former prime minister said that this was the only case in the history of Pakistan in which a person who was on trial and appearing in courts was arrested and jailed.

“The NAB has no other similar example during the last two decades which clearly indicates that the purpose of putting Shahbaz Sharif in jail is to pressure the PML-N and PDM,” he said. The government wanted to snub the voice of people in the name of accountability, he said, adding the PML-N will not bow down to pressure tactics and fight the Nab-Niazi nexus on every forum. He said the purpose of putting Shahbaz Sharif in jail was to paralyze parliament and humiliate politicians but the people today had understood and known the issues.

He alleged that everything the NAB was doing was based on lies and so far corruption of not a single rupee had been proved against Shahbaz Sharif. Abbasi said that all these things would have to be answered one day and this fake system of accountability would be reversed. He added the time has passed when politicians were booked on buffalo theft cases.