Thu Mar 11, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

Medicines of cancer patients snatched: Maryam

National

Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the government has stopped free medicines for cancer patients and has itself become a cancer for Pakistan.

In her tweet on Wednesday, she said provision of free medicines to cancer patients was stopped by the government. “The one who collected huge donations in the name of cancer patients, has snatched the right of free treatment of cancer from the people of Pakistan after coming into power.”

