Thu Mar 11, 2021
March 11, 2021

Sanjrani says viral video was made in 2018

March 11, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A video has gone viral on social media involving Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s discussion with some persons. The discussion involves some discussion about some PPP’s man, money and friendship regarding voting. Sadiq Sanjrani is also talking about some hopes attached with him. A person in the video is saying that he was not hoping that Sanjrani would become Senate chairman. Sadiq Sanjrani, when asked about the video, said it was an old video which was made in 2018.

