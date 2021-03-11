Upgrading of North Waziristan schools sought

PESHAWAR: The elders hailing from North Waziristan on Wednesday asked the government to allocate funds for upgrading the schools in the merged district or else they would be compelled to stage a sit-in in Islamabad for acceptance of their demands.

Speaking at a news conference here, Asmatullah Shah, Malik Jamil and others said the government had pledged to provide funds, but nothing could be done to make necessary facilities available at the schools in North Waziristan.

Malik Jamil recalled that two years ago the government had announced to upgrade one high and seven middle schools in the district but the announcement could not be materialized. They believed the delay was caused by the inefficiency of the Education Department. The elders urged the government to honour its commitment and upgrade the schools so that children, particularly girls, could receive education.