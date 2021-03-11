Early appointment of regular DRAP chief promised

Islamabad: The regular chief executive officer of the Drag Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) will be recruited as early as possible.

This was the assurance given by the national health services secretary and additional secretary of the Cabinet Division to a divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court during the hearing into the illegal appointment of Akhtar Hussain as the DRAP CEO on Wednesday.

The secretary and additional secretary appeared before the court and said the federal government had declared Akhtar Hussain's appointment as the DRAP chief void ab-initio and had decided that all decisions taken by him and his successor, Asim Rauf, before the DRAP Policy Board, which would send its recommendations to the cabinet for consideration and approval.

They said Asim Rauf had been made the DRAP CEO for three months and the regular CEO would be recruited as early as possible.

Haroon Dugal, lawyer for Akhtar Hussain, didn’t show up for being a suspected COVID-19 patient. Another lawyer appearing on behalf of Akhtar Hussain requested the court for the case adjournment. The court fixed the next hearing into the case for April 12.