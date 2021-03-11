Number of glacial lakes increases to 150 in Pakistan

Islamabad: The number of glacial lakes in Pakistan has increased from 30 to 150 in last three years and there is a need to take immediate measures on a war-footing to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the sources, the recent reports compiled by the climate change ministry revealed that the number of glacial lakes has increased up to 150 but any official announcement in this respect would be made after further evaluating the authenticity of the data collected through various modern techniques.

The sources said the data is quite alarming and it is necessary to further check its authenticity through various other sources, adding “The present government has taken effective measures to tackle the issue of climate change but deforestation and anti-environment practices in the past are now showing their adverse effects.”

Another report pointed out that there are some 3,044 spots in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where glacial lakes may emerge in next few decades due to the climate change.

The glacial lakes can cause outburst flooding that can release millions of cubic meters of water and debris, leading to the loss of lives, property, and livelihoods among remote and impoverished mountain communities.

The report highlighted that the northern mountain ranges—Hindu Kush, Karakorum and Himalayas—are melting fast due to rising temperatures, posing threats to 7.1 million people in the region.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project would greatly help mitigate the adverse impacts of the climate change. “We have 300 million saplings in our nurseries that will be planted across the country in next three years. It will help decrease the average temperature that is the only way to avoid glacial lakes in the mountainous regions,” he said.