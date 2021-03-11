Money-laundering case: Court adjourns hearing till 17th on Shahbaz’s request

LAHORE: An accountability court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shahbaz family till March 17.

The jail authorities produced Shahbaz Sharif before the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of the law-enforcement had cordoned off the court premises. Hamza Shahbaz also joined the hearing.

The court recorded statements of prosecution witnesses including Ghulam Mutaba and Tanveer Bhatti. The court had initially adjourned the hearing by March 18. However, Shahbaz Sharif requested to adjourn the hearing by March 17 as hearing of his other cases were also due on March 17 and it was difficult for him to commute again and again due to back pain. Accepting Shahbaz’s plea, the court adjourned the case by March 17.

Previously, the court had declared PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz a proclaimed offender in this case. The court had also declared Shahbaz’s son Suleman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf proclaimed offenders in reference against Shahbaz family.

The court had started proceeding against Shahbaz family by declaring them absconders as they didn’t attended trial proceedings for probe. The court had also declared three other accused as proclaimed offenders in this case including Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi and Ali Ahmad Khan.

In the reference against Shahbaz family, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shahbaz family assets increased from Rs2 million to Rs7,000 million that the family had failed to justify.

The NAB alleged accused Shahbaz Sharif in connivance with his co-accused family members, ‘benamidars’, front men, close associates, employees and moneychangers had developed an organised system of money-laundering for accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 7,328 million.

The NAB had nominated Punjab’s former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shahbaz, sons Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference.

Suleman Shahbaz is already a proclaimed offender in this case. The other nominated accused are: Nisar Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar and Haroon Yousaf Aziz.