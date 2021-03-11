CDA board decides to make Islamabad tourist friendly

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) at the first meeting of the newly-formed CDA Board on Wednesday decided to make the federal capital tourist-friendly, functionalise libraries and to hold activities that highlight the national culture.

It was also decided to make the federal capital tourist friendly and to create a facilitation center to promote tourism. Special guidance will be given to tourists towards the available facilities. On the other hand, the importance of visiting the historical places in Islamabad and its environs will also be highlighted.

The meeting also decided that the existing libraries in the city would be made functional immediately for the promotion of book reading. Other important steps included holding cultural shows, celebrations and to undertake other important steps to highlight the national culture. The board meeting also reviewed the sanitation situation in the city and directed to further improve the sanitation system. Instructions were also issued to expedite and improve the efforts being made for the rehabilitation of road infrastructure of the city.