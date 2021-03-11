Student allegedly killed by police: Father says police demanded stolen cars, ‘wanted son’

SUKKUR: In a rather strange twist of events, the father of ‘the student’ killed allegedly in a staged encounter by the Sukkur Police has claimed that “the police were seeking the return of stolen cars and the custody of his another son as a deal to release Irfan before they killed him in cold blood”. The body of a student of Sindh University was found on Monday, who according to his classmates went missing a month ago after being allegedly kidnapped by police who later gunned him down in a staged encounter.

The father, Roshan Jatoi, who ran purported ‘audio tapes’ during a press conference in Shikarpur of his son (Irfan Jatoi) and a police officer offering him a deal to return his son if “the stolen cars are returned and his other son, Sajid Jatoi is handed over to police.” Roshan Jatoi claimed that the phone call came from Hyderbad and alleged later the SSP Sukkur killed his son (Irfan) in cold blood. Demanding justice, Roshan said he is in possession of the audio conversation with the police officer in which he was offering him a ‘deal’.

In a related development, SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo told newsmen on Wednesday said that a few days ago, unknown gunmen opened fire on police in the limits of Janhgro Police Station in Sukkur which was retaliated and an encounter followed which left one person, Irfan Jatoi dead. He alleged that Jatoi was wanted in different cases of road robberies, car and motorcycle snatching and kidnapping for ransom, including that of renowned Advocate Athar Abbas, member of High Court Bar Association, in 2014. SSP Samo charged that the brothers of Irfan, Majid and Sajid were also wanted in different cases of robberies, vehicle snatching by Khairpur, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro Police besides involvement in the lawyer’s kidnapping. He alleged that as many as 27 FIRs were registered against Irfan Jatoi at police stations of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Shikarpur and those of other districts.

The police officer criticised the social media for painting him an innocent student, which is not a fact. He said he contacted the Sindh University, Jamshoro, and found out that Irfan Jatoi was never its student. He also rejected the impression that Jatoi was killed in police custody and also negated the notion that it was a case of extra-judicial killing.

He posed a question asking how is it possible for a person to be arrested from Hyderabad and be killed in another district. While once again declaring Irfan Jatoi a hardened criminal, the police officer claimed that he was not innocent as being portrayed by social media and was prepared to face a judicial inquiry.

Meanwhile, the PTI during the Sindh Assembly session, demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing of student Irfan Jatoi in an encounter by the Sukkur Police. PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman drew the attention of the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the incidents of extrajudicial killings. The PTI leader demanded action against SSP Sukkur and his team allegedly involved in the staged encounter of the university student.

In a related development, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also wrote to Chief Secretary Sindh seeking investigation into the alleged killing of the student of Sindh University by Sukkur Police after declaring him a wanted criminal.

Faraz Khan adds from Karachi: In a related development, the IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmad Mehr has constituted a probe committee to hold an inquiry into the killing of a university student, Irfan Jatoi.

The IGP has nominated Hyderabad Additional IGP Dr Jameel Ahmed to head the inquiry panel comprising Mirpurkhas DIG Zulfiqar Larik and Kashmore SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh as members. The committee would conduct a probe into the FIRs registered against the accused. It would “ascertain the genuineness or otherwise of the police encounter”.

Besides, it would also “verify the criminal history of accused, namely Mohammad Irfan, killed during encounter” and “ascertain any irregularities and criminal liability of Sukkur Police”. The committee would furnish a comprehensive inquiry report within seven days.