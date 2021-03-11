NA speaker forms council of senior MPs

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has constituted the Council of Senior Parliamentarians to promote democratic and parliamentary norms across the party divide, to ensure an issue-based debate and avoidance of any sexist, religious or ethnic slogans during the proceedings.

The Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, would chair the Council of Senior Parliamentarians and Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain would act as its secretary. It would comprise members from all parties, including MNAs Syed Fakhar Iman, Shafqat Mahmood and Pervaiz Khattak from PTI, Dr Fehmida Mirza from GDA, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from MQM-Pakistan, Khalid Hussain Magsi from BAP, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema from PML-Q, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk from PML-N, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Aftab Shaban Mirani from PPP, Shahida Akhtar Ali from JUI-F and Sardar Akhar Mengal from BNP (Mengal).

The TORs of the council include promotion of established parliamentary norms and to encourage the young parliamentarians to participate in the proceedings. It would also ensure the issue-based debate and avoidance of any sexist, religious or ethnic slogans during the proceedings of the House. It would also guide and assist the Chair in implementing the democratic norms established in the House. The National Assembly Secretariat notified the Council of Senior Parliamentarians on Wednesday.