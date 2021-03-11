close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
NR
News Report
March 11, 2021

India probing PIA plane balloon found in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Indian police have said they are "investigating" an aircraft shaped children’s balloon they found in occupied Kashmir with PIA’s markings.

According to Indian news agency ANI, the balloon, green and white in colour and with PIA logos on it, was found in the Sotra Chak village in Hiranagar sector of Indian-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

The news agency reported that residents of the area had raised the alarm and alerted the police to the balloon's presence after spotting it floating in the area. ANI reported that Indian police immediately reached the spot and seized the balloon. It added that police were investigating the matter.

