Dr Ayub Khan named pro-VC

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Ayub Khan has been appointed as Pro-Vice-Chancellor University of Haripur.

The Higher Education Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa has notified the appointment.

The notification stated “Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chancellor of public sector universities, is pleased to appoint Prof Dr Ayub Khan, former dean faculty of social and administrative sciences and chairman, department of agronomy as pro-vice-chancellor of University of Haripur, for a period of two years with immediate effect”.